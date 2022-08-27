Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope.

16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.

“The goal is to honor Mrs. Johnston . It was a tragedy how she lost her life here and we want to turn that tragedy into something good,” said KaCey Benning, the co-founder and executive director of Hey!

The scars of the home are healing, as non-profit Helping Empower Youth, or Hey!, has taken over what was a crime scene and turned it into a resource for the community.

“He was able to come here, take a hot shower, get fresh clothes, get a new lease on life,” said Cofounder Coach Boyd.

Hey! helps mentor young black men in West Atlanta.

“In addition to serving the young men that are a part of our program, we want to serve the greater community as well, so we’ll have days where community members can sign up to wash their clothes, if folks need to take a hot shower, we’ll have meals for them,” said Benning.

Folks living on Neal Avenue have waited and wondered what would become of the house that easily could’ve been torn down and replaced.

“They were ecstatic to have something that’s going to honor their fallen neighbor,” said Boyd.

“It serves as a reminder of who she was and what the community has been and what we can continue to be if we honor our legacy of our residents and we don’t forget our history and really passing that down to the next generation,” said Benning.

The Mother Kathryn Johnston house officially opens on September 7th.

