Woman sitting in her car in Lithonia injured after a shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, was rushed to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no additional information.

This is a developing story.

