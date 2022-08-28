7-year-old shot and killed during family gathering, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police said that a child was shot and killed overnight.

The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A little girl is dead after getting in the crosshairs of a domestic dispute in the Old Fourth award. Neighbors tell me this is one of a handful of violent incidents they’ve seen at the Camden Vantage Apartments. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/AWbg6QnLX3 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) August 28, 2022

Police are now searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 7-year-old girl.

“What we know the investigation it was a domestic incident that escalated during this escalation we learned that there was an exchange of gunfire. During this exchange of gunfire that’s where our victim was hit so we are asking everyone that was here we know there was a kind of a family gathering,” explained Deputy Chief Charles Hampton.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the possible suspect, but say they want to capture the person responsible as quickly as possible.

“We know at least one male left the location trying to learn his involvement some family members did stay on scene and multiple gunshots fired,” Deputy Chief Hamtpon added.

