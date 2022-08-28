DeKalb County officials host food distribution event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County officials hosted a food giveaway event at several locations on Saturday to help those in need.

“We do recognize we have a community that’s in need. As you can see there’s a long line of walk-ups and drive-ups for those who need help. Hardworking people that need a little help,” said DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum.

Several aspiring police officers and firefighters also helped distribute food.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.