Douglas man charged with murder, arson in connection to death of 80-year-old man

DOUGLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A 52-year-old Douglas man was arrested and charged in connection to the death of an 80-year-old man on Friday, according to GBI Douglas Office officials.

Officials tell CBS46 News that James Schmit was charged with one count of felony murder, aggravated assault and arson.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call around 6 a.m. that a family member of John Lark Conley requested a welfare check at his home at 4463 Highway 32 West in Douglas.

The house was on fire when deputies arrived. After the fire was extinguished, officials say deputies found Conley dead inside the home.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (912-367-8305) or the GBI Douglas Office (912-389-4103).

Schmit is being held in the Coffee County jail.

