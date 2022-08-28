Man injured during armed robbery outside a northwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police in Atlanta are investigating after they say a 39-year-old man was shot outside a northwest apartment complex late Saturday evening.
A man was approached by an unknown male demanding money around 11:35 p.m. at the 2400 block of Abner Terrace. “The victim was then engaged in an altercation with the suspect, leading to the victim being shot,” police officials tell CBS46 News.
Police say the man was shot in the leg and rushed to an area hospital.
RELATED: Man shot inside northwest Atlanta gas station during attempted robbery
Officials say investigators were notified and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.
This is an active investigation. The identity of the shooter has not been released by police.
