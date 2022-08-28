Residents, city leaders unite for community clean-up on Atlanta’s West Side

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large group of volunteers, residents and city leaders united for the annual community cleanup in the English Avenue neighborhood on Atlanta’s west side on Saturday.

The event served as a big reminder to many people that there are a lot of positive things happening in the West Side community.

In wake of the violence that has plagued the city of Atlanta in recent weeks, residents and city leaders united to help with an annual community clean-up on Saturday.

Organizers and volunteers met at the Lindsay Street Baptist Church located at 571 Lindsay St. off of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

“We’ve partnered with Fulton County Community Supervision and Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall, District 4, to bring this clean-up to life,” officials told CBS46 News.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia special needs powerlifter qualifies for World Championships
Georgia special needs powerlifter invited to World Championship in England
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51...
Atlanta Concert Forecast with Power 96.1 Host Ethan Cole
Some Atlanta church members volunteered their time to help pack 100,000 meals for families in...
Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need
The Chastain Horse Park is getting ready for a $9 million expansion.
Chastain Horse Park to receive $9M expansion