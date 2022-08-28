Residents, city leaders unite for community clean-up on Atlanta’s West Side

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large group of volunteers, residents and city leaders united for the annual community cleanup in the English Avenue neighborhood on Atlanta’s west side on Saturday.

The event served as a big reminder to many people that there are a lot of positive things happening in the West Side community.

In wake of the violence that has plagued the city of Atlanta in recent weeks, residents and city leaders united to help with an annual community clean-up on Saturday.

Organizers and volunteers met at the Lindsay Street Baptist Church located at 571 Lindsay St. off of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

“We’ve partnered with Fulton County Community Supervision and Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall, District 4, to bring this clean-up to life,” officials told CBS46 News.

