Road pavement project could cause detours, delays in Stonecrest and Lithonia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A lengthy project to repave several streets filled with potholes and other issues in Stonecrest and Lithonia could cause detours and possible delays according to officials.

Stonecrest city officials are planning to pave 58.3 miles of the roadway during the $12 million project.

The impacted roads included Maddox Road, Coffee Road, Marbut Trace, Charter Manor, Charter Way, Bedford Lane and Charter Lane.

Maddox Road is located off of Route 124 which is Rock Chapel Road, Coffee Road is located off of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, Marbut Trace is located off of Charter Way near Marbut Road and Bedford Lane is located off of Marbut Road.

Officials say the project is expected to end on Sept. 9.

