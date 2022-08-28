Southwest Atlanta church hosted blood donation drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local Atlanta metro area church hosted a blood drive for those in need.

The blood donation was held at the Friendship Baptist Church located in Southwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

The Red Cross declared a national blood shortage crisis for the first time in history. Officials say blood drives are important due to many people having sickle cell anemia.

Red blood cells usually live for about 120 days before needing to be replaced. Without enough red blood cells, the body has less oxygen which leads to fatigue.

“Sickle cell patients really need a specific blood. Sickle cell strikes people of color and black people more than any other ethnicity. And black blood serves as better medicine for black patients,” said Dee Dixon, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Georgia.

