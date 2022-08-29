26 alleged gang members accused of targetting Atlanta celebrities and others

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced indictments against several alleged members of the Drug Rich Gang
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on Jan. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Monday the arrest and indictment of 26 people she alleges were part of a criminal gang that carried out several home invasions at the homes of Atlanta celebrities.

The indictment alleges members of the Drug Rich Gang — a hybrid gang based in DeKalb County consisting of members of the Blood, Crips and Gangster Disciples — were responsible for at least 16 different violent incidents at celebrity and non-celebrity homes across Union City, Atlanta and Sandy Springs.

Among the celebrities targetted were “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton, Atlanta United Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, Falcon’s Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley and pop music icon Mariah Carey.

RELATED: Celebrities among those targeted in home invasion spree across metro Atlanta

Willis echoed a warning from the Sandy Springs Police Department following the mid-August break-in at Mariah Carey’s residence.

“What they did do was target people who show their wealth on social media,” the District Attorney said. “This indictment also covers individuals who were not as famous, but also had their wealth on social media.”

Some of the reported crimes tied to the home invasions also included kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and more.

“As we know crime and criminals have no boundaries and they found their way into my country -- Fulton County. I have a message today: If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong and you are going to suffer the consequences.”

This is a developing story.

