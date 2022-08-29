All lanes closed along I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody due to a massive tractor-trailer fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - All lanes are closed in both directions along Interstate 285 in Dunwoody due to a fiery crash.

#BREAKING Massive fiery wreck SHUTS DOWN both directions of I-285 (West and East) at Ashford Dunwoody Road. Officials say bridge over highway is compromised. 🎥: David Martin pic.twitter.com/EmB3YJPviV — Allen Devlin (@AllenCBS46) August 29, 2022

Sandy Springs Fire Chief tells CBS46 Ashford Dunwoody bridge has been compromised due to a result fire and crash involving a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.

However, all lanes remain closed on both sides of the interstate.

*Update* Unknown ETA when traffic will be allowed back under the Ashford Dunwoody Rd bridge via I-285. @GADeptofTrans engineer en-route. Plan alt route. TN https://t.co/xpnpJna4Ql — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) August 29, 2022

CBS46 is still working to find out when the crash would be cleared and the severity of damage to the overpass.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Drivers are advised to take I-85 SB to I-75 NB or take Johnson Ferry. There are currently extreme delays in the area.

