All lanes closed along I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody due to a massive tractor-trailer fire

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - All lanes are closed in both directions along Interstate 285 in Dunwoody due to a fiery crash.

Sandy Springs Fire Chief tells CBS46 Ashford Dunwoody bridge has been compromised due to a result fire and crash involving a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.

However, all lanes remain closed on both sides of the interstate.

CBS46 is still working to find out when the crash would be cleared and the severity of damage to the overpass.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Drivers are advised to take I-85 SB to I-75 NB or take Johnson Ferry. There are currently extreme delays in the area.

