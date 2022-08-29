Atlanta actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian and philanthropist Chris Tucker is underway at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge.

The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta metro area.

Several of Tuckers friends attended the tournament including NBA legends Julius Dr. J Erving, Dominique Wilkins, Dikembe Mutombo, Vince Carter, Chris Spencer and Henry County Sheriff Scandrett.

Tucker said the money will go towards scholarships and other charities benefiting youth. The idea of starting the Chris Tucker Foundation was inspired by his mother.

”Whatever we can do to help somebody out we’re trying to do. My mom told me she saw me traveling all over the world with different people helping people in Africa and said I needed to start a foundation. So my mom helped me start it. She suggested it so we can do more,” Tucker said.

According to officials, the Chris Tucker Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to making a positive impact in youth and families, locally, nationally and internationally through innovative and funding life-changing programs.

Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Dominique Wilkins, Dikembe Mutombo, Vince Carter, Chris Spencer, Flex Alexander, former mayor Bill Campbell, Seema Sadekar, Professor Ray Grant and others attended the golf tournament.

Widely recognized as one of the greatest comedians, Tucker’s films have collectively grossed more than $1 billion since the 1990′s.

Tucker first exploded on the scene in the early 1990′s appearing in HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in 1992. He later had minor roles in House Party sequels before getting his first big break by rap legend Ice Cube in the hit classic “Friday” where he starred as the character “Smokey.”

In 1996, Tucker appeared in the Fifth Element, which also starred actor Bruce Willis.

In 1997, Tucker starred and served as an Executive Producer in the hit movie titled, “Money Talks” alongside actor Charlie Sheen. He became a global superstar after appearing in the 1998 hit film titled, “Rush Hour” with actor Jackie Chan. Tucker and Chan later went on to star in two other Rush Hour movies that has enjoyed global box-office success.

He has also appeared in several other notable movies including the Oscar-nominated film titled, “Silver Linings Playbook” with Robert DeNiro and Bradley Cooper.

Officials tell CBS46 News that Tucker is currently working on a national stand-up comedy tour across the United States.

