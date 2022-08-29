Atlanta chamber wants to attract a new generation of poll workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce is urging companies to promote the role of poll worker.

Georgia citizens can sign up to be a poll worker through the non-partisan website. More than 2,300 people signed up across 60 Georgia counties in 2020 when the chamber launched the initiative in collaboration with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, according to Dave Williams, senior vice president of policy for the chamber.

“In 2020, we found the average age of Georgia poll workers was over 70,” said Williams. “We hope this effort will bring a younger generation of poll workers that bring some tech-savvy skills, the kind of folks who are comfortable setting up their own smart phones and who feel comfortable running electronic voting machines, printers and other equipment.”

“Georgia’s future depends on active participation by citizens, especially in elections,” says Katie Kirkpatrick, chamber president and CEO. “Our region is full of dedicated citizens who would be excellent poll workers. We want to make it as efficient as possible to sign up to work with local election boards.”

All Georgia citizens age 16 and older are eligible to be poll workers. Those who sign up at GaPollWorker.com will be connected with the board of elections in their home county. Georgia especially needs tech-savvy workers to help manage electronic voting machines. The average age of Georgia poll workers is over 70, and younger workers are also valuable.

Early voting starts Oct. 17.

