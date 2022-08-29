Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death.

Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children.

Officials say officers responded to a home on the 2200 block of Beecher Road earlier this month regarding an unresponsive infant. The child later died at the hospital.

A medical examiner determined the child died from traumatic injuries.

