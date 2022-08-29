Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child

Police arrested Zion Byrd and Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children.
Police arrested Zion Byrd and Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death.

Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children.

Officials say officers responded to a home on the 2200 block of Beecher Road earlier this month regarding an unresponsive infant. The child later died at the hospital.

A medical examiner determined the child died from traumatic injuries.

