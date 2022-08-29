Atlanta police mourn death of 18-year-old patrol horse, Hercules

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department announced Monday that one of its mounted patrol horses, Hercules, has died after emergency surgery. He was 18.

“Hercules: an 18-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross. Simply put he’s half draft horse and half racehorse. 18 years old and 18 hands high made him the second biggest horse in the barn,” according to a Facebook post.

Hercules was just 2-years-old when he joined the Atlanta Police Department. He was saddle broken by the inmates of Angola State Prison in Louisiana and made the journey to Atlanta when he was ready to begin his career.

Due to his size and shiny white coat, he stood out from the rest and was always a crowd favorite.

“Hercules knew his job and patrolled the streets with all the grace a horse that size could muster. A big horse with a bigger personality. He is irreplaceable and will be missed.”

