Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy hosted a ‘high energy’ rap battle in Atlanta Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A “high energy” rap battle was hosted by Atlanta rap pioneer Pastor Troy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of attendees enjoyed an intense, back-and-forth rap battle, food and other entertainment at the 6IX Restaurant and Lounge on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

“There was a good back and forth between rappers Lady Caution and Big Body GZ. Caution had too much presence and delivery and won round won,” said attendee Kenny Black.

Later in the evening, Wordz battled against DOT and according to Black, was the “performance of the night. “He was very entertaining because he had punchlines, scheming, crazy energy and delivery.”

Rappers Keef and Automatic Ray also battled it out and “ended on high energy” with Automatic Ray winning the round.

Pastor Troy debuted his “We Ready (I Declare War)” album in 1999.

Atlanta icon Ludacris featured Pastor Troy on his debut album titled, “Back for the First Time” on the track titled Get Off Me. The album was released in October 2000 and has been certified multi-platinum.

