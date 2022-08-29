Clayton County man sentenced to 15 years in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County man pled guilty to one count of human trafficking by solicitation. Gregory Benoit was sentenced to 15 years, including a minimum of five in prison. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry.

Benoit’s conviction comes as part of an investigation involving a 15-year-old victim. Benoit bought sex from the victim via two men, Theodore Browne, Jr. and Christopher Weldon, over several months in 2018. Benoit was arrested July 3.

Browne and Weldon were arrested and indicted in 2021. Weldon was convicted of human trafficking and statutory rape in July.

The investigation led to the arrest of another buyer, Daniel Horne, on charges of solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation.

