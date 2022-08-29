Cobb County courthouse fire ‘contained,’ officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire that happened at a Cobb County courthouse has been contained, Cobb County officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

According to officials, crews from “Marietta and Cobb fire departments contained a fire near the roof of one of the buildings at the courthouse complex.” The fire was contained to a small area.

Officials say no injuries were reported and the fire “should not” impact any of the court operations scheduled on Monday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. There is no additional information.

