Dunkin’ to give teachers free coffee Sept. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Start off the new school year right with some free coffee! Dunkin’ locations across Georgia will treat teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee Sept. 1.

No further purchase is necessary to take advantage of the deal. Whether you come in for a coffee or grab a quick bite for lunch, Dunkin’s got Georgia teachers covered. There are Dunkin locations scattered throughout metro Atlanta, so a participating location shouldn’t be hard to find.

Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Katie Gaston said, “we’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

The offer excludes cold brews.

