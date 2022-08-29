Excel Church holds ‘Free Groceries To Go’ food drive despite fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church Worldwide is going ahead with its Free Groceries To Go food drive despite a massive fire that tore through the church. The church has held the food drives on a regular basis for 15 years; the previous drive was July 2.

Less than a month ago, a huge fire ripped through the Conyers church. It devasted the building on 1151 Flat Shoals Road, burning portions of the sanctuary and the second floor.

The church is pushing on with its drive anyway. They plan to give groceries, household items and hygiene products to more than 1,000 families.

Pastor K. Francis Smith said, “we do life together. It’s what we do. Even in the midst of great loss, it’s a blessing and a necessity to rally together to help those in need.”

The event Sept. 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1151 Flat Shoals Road.

