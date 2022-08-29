Excel Church holds ‘Free Groceries To Go’ food drive despite fire

Massive fire rips through Excel Church Worldwide in Conyers
Massive fire rips through Excel Church Worldwide in Conyers(Excel Church Worldwide Facebook)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church Worldwide is going ahead with its Free Groceries To Go food drive despite a massive fire that tore through the church. The church has held the food drives on a regular basis for 15 years; the previous drive was July 2.

RELATED: Massive fire rips through Excel Church Worldwide in Conyers

Less than a month ago, a huge fire ripped through the Conyers church. It devasted the building on 1151 Flat Shoals Road, burning portions of the sanctuary and the second floor.

The church is pushing on with its drive anyway. They plan to give groceries, household items and hygiene products to more than 1,000 families.

Pastor K. Francis Smith said, “we do life together. It’s what we do. Even in the midst of great loss, it’s a blessing and a necessity to rally together to help those in need.”

The event Sept. 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1151 Flat Shoals Road.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CHRIS TUCKER GOLF TOURNAMENT
Atlanta actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament
Community clean up event in Atlanta
Residents, city leaders unite for community clean-up on Atlanta’s west side
Water Boys of Atlanta
‘Turning water into ice’ | Nonprofit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth
Georgia special needs powerlifter qualifies for World Championships
Georgia special needs powerlifter invited to World Championship in England