FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, upper 80′s in Atlanta Monday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80′s.

Monday’s summary

High - 89°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

It’ll be hot today in Atlanta. While there’s a 20% chance of an afternoon or evenings storm, most of us should stay dry.

A cool front will move into metro Atlanta on Tuesday with a slightly higher chance of rain. Afterward, we’ll see a few dry days on Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances increase again for the Labor Day weekend.

Forecast map for north Georgia Tuesday
Forecast map for north Georgia Tuesday(CBS46)

