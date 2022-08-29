FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, upper 80′s in Atlanta Monday
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80′s.
Monday’s summary
High - 89°
Normal high - 88°
Chance of rain - 20%
What you need to know
It’ll be hot today in Atlanta. While there’s a 20% chance of an afternoon or evenings storm, most of us should stay dry.
A cool front will move into metro Atlanta on Tuesday with a slightly higher chance of rain. Afterward, we’ll see a few dry days on Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances increase again for the Labor Day weekend.
