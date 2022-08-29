GBI investigates after officer shot in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving a Moultrie police officer.

The GBI says the Moultrie Police Department requested they conduct an independent investigation on Sunday after one of its officers was shot once. He was treated and has been released from the hospital.

The GBI says on the evening of Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on Glen Taylor, 56, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Avenue. When attempting to make contact with Taylor at his room, Taylor allegedly fired a shot from inside the room, striking a Moultrie police officer. The officer returned fire before being taken to a local hospital for treatment for a single gunshot wound. The shots fired by the officer did not strike anyone.

A SWAT Team and Negotiator worked through the night and were able to get Taylor to surrender early Sunday morning. He was arrested and taken to the Colquitt County Jail.

