Gwinnett Police looking for missing juvenile

SUSANA MORALES
SUSANA MORALES(GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Susana Morales.

Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. Detectives have exhausted all leads, according to the police department.

While any missing juvenile is considered endangered, at this time, there is no indication that Morales is in any specific danger, and it is not believed that she is being held against her will. Detectives are interested in speaking to anyone who can provide information about Morales, before or after her disappearance.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo - Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigates after officer shot in Moultrie
Monkeypox
Gwinnett County elementary school notifies families about case of monkeypox
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
26 alleged gang members accused of targeting Atlanta celebrities and others
7-year-old Ava Phillips shot and killed in Atlanta
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta