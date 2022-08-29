Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and a live band from 8-10 p.m among other festivities. There will also be specials, prizes and giveaways. CT has two concepts at Halcyon; a sit-down restaurant and a food stall on the Village Green.

Mexican Independence Day celebrates the Cry of Dolores, the event that started the Mexican War of Independence.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.