Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16

Tacos
Tacos(Jose Nicdao / CC BY 2.0)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and a live band from 8-10 p.m among other festivities. There will also be specials, prizes and giveaways. CT has two concepts at Halcyon; a sit-down restaurant and a food stall on the Village Green.

Mexican Independence Day celebrates the Cry of Dolores, the event that started the Mexican War of Independence.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes Misoprostol to prevent stomach ulcers, which can be caused...
Politics at the pharmacy | Georgia’s new abortion law affecting patients, doctors
Poll workers are needed for the upcoming runoff and general election in Georgia.
Atlanta chamber wants to attract a new generation of poll workers
Officer Perro is a Belgian Malinois who went missing Sunday afternoon.
Lithonia K-9 officer goes missing
Save the Video Store!
‘Save the Video Store!’ hits Underground Atlanta Sept. 16
Actor Chris Tucker attends the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd St. on...
Atlanta actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament