Lithonia K-9 officer goes missing

Officer Perro is a Belgian Malinois who went missing Sunday afternoon.
Officer Perro is a Belgian Malinois who went missing Sunday afternoon.(Lithonia Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A member of the Lithonia Police Department’s Canine Unit has gone missing. Officer Perro disappeared around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Flakes Mill Road and River Road. Police are still searching the area.

Corporal J. Patterson is Officer Perro’s handler. Officer Perro is the only dog in Lithonia’s Canine Unit.

Please call 911 if you see the dog. We will update this story as we learn more.

