Man convicted of killing 7-year-old near Atlanta mall in 2020 to be sentenced

CBS46 was in court the Friday before last when a jury found Daquan Reed guilty on all counts related to the murder of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie back in December of 2020. She was in the backseat of a car after going Christmas shopping with her mom and aunt when a bullet pierced the car and struck the little girl in the back of the head.

Prosecutors said Reed, a convicted felon, fired that shot in a fit of rage. They said he had just been robbed of his cell phone and money outside Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza, so he picked up his pistol and fired it from the rear passenger seat of a car.

Reed’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.

