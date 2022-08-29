Man dies after being shot multiple times while sitting in car in Clarkston

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in DeKalb County on Sunday evening.

Police officials confirmed to CBS46 News that they responded to a person shot call at the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male in his 20s sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot with “multiple bullet defects.”

Witnesses at the scene told police “several males approached the vehicle on foot and began shooting.”

Police officials say detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they come into our newsroom.

