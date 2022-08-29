Man shot and killed at Cobb County apartment complex

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed at the District at Vinings Apartments in Cobb County early Sunday morning.

Cobb County police officers were sent to the 1400 building in the complex just before 4 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene. The killer is still at large.

Anyone with information should call 770-499-3945.

We will update this story as we learn more.

