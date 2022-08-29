‘Mobilization for Peace’ event held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large group of people gathered for a community “Mobilization for Peace” event in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

It was held at Memezz Soul Food restaurant on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

RELATED: Residents, city leaders unite for community clean-up on Atlanta’s west side

Volunteers handed out resources to those in need.

Business owners say they are concerned with growing crime in the area and have asked the city for help.

A 7-year-old girl identified by police as Ava Phillips was shot and killed at a family gathering late Saturday evening in Atlanta.

“We need to help the people. Give people the resources to help them. Everybody on the streets don’t want to be on the streets. Everybody on drugs don’t want to be on drugs, everybody with mental illness need help,” said one woman. “We got some people out here to give some resources to try to help the community.”

RELATED:

Some business owners say more resources will help keep their doors open which will ultimately help the community.

CBS46 RECENT COVERAGE OF CRIME IN ATLANTA

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.