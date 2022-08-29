Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in South Fulton, officials say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening, South Fulton Fire Rescue officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Officials say the incident happened on I-20 westbound between Fulton Industrial Boulevard and I-285.

“I can confirm units are investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle that has been pronounced deceased,” South Fulton officials said.

#BREAKING FIRE NEWS UPDATE!! @sfgafirerescue can confirm a fatality-relation traffic incident on I-20 WB between Fulton Industrial Boulevard and I-285 on the west side. @ga_dps and @Atlanta_Police are on scene investigating. — South Fulton - GA Fire Rescue PIO (@sfgafirerescue) August 29, 2022

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

