Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in South Fulton, officials say
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening, South Fulton Fire Rescue officials confirmed to CBS46 News.
Officials say the incident happened on I-20 westbound between Fulton Industrial Boulevard and I-285.
“I can confirm units are investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle that has been pronounced deceased,” South Fulton officials said.
This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
