Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb mall on August 22.

The restaurant scored 26-points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen.

Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on Monday.

When we tried to question a manager outside the eatery, several employees rushed in the side door of the restaurant.

Piccadilly sent a statement saying, “They have confidence in the safety and quality of their food and will work to ensure these violations do not occur again.”

Another restaurant at the mall with pest problems, the American Deli.

They received not one, but two failing scores of 44. The first one came on August 17 and the second was just 8-days later. Roaches were found in the restaurant during both inspections.

It’s the same restaurant that shut down last year when rats were seen crawling on shelves.

So, we went to the corporate office for American Deli to ask them about the issues.

“So South DeKalb Mall is being owned by an individual franchise,” An American Deli Corporate Employee said.

When asked if American Deli’s corporate office has talked with the franchisee about the problems and employee told us, “Of course.”

The DeKalb County Health Department said American Deli received an 85 on another reinspection on Monday and reopened.

And the manager of Fletcher’s Place at the mall said she’s working to eliminate a roach problem by increasing pest control treatments. After failing with a 50 on August 12, Fletcher’s Place received a 74 on a reinspection on August 24.

“I’m cleaning, organizing, checking temperatures, we’re doing everything that has to be done so when they come back and if they come back today, we’ll be ready for it,” Fletcher’s Place Manager Brigitte King said.

CBS46 reached out to mall management who we have been told is cooperating with the health department. A mall manager said they could not discuss the issues on camera, but they would respond to our inquiry which has not yet happened.

