‘Save the Video Store!’ hits Underground Atlanta Sept. 16

Save the Video Store!
Save the Video Store!(Into the Film)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The immersive experience Save the Video Store! will come to Underground Atlanta Sept. 16 with a new twist. This edition of the event will be a horror-themed experience just in time for Halloween!

The Marietta edition was drenched in nostalgia for the late 1980s and early 1990s, but Underground Atlanta will bring it forward in time, referencing the best horror films of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Director Erin Stegeman says the experience is designed for “those that love comedy and campy fun with their scares.”

Tickets start at $39 and are available here. Anyone under 13 must attend with an adult. The events runs through Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes Misoprostol to prevent stomach ulcers, which can be caused...
Politics at the pharmacy | Georgia’s new abortion law affecting patients, doctors
Poll workers are needed for the upcoming runoff and general election in Georgia.
Atlanta chamber wants to attract a new generation of poll workers
Officer Perro is a Belgian Malinois who went missing Sunday afternoon.
Lithonia K-9 officer goes missing
Actor Chris Tucker attends the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd St. on...
Atlanta actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament