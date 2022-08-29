‘Save the Video Store!’ hits Underground Atlanta Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The immersive experience Save the Video Store! will come to Underground Atlanta Sept. 16 with a new twist. This edition of the event will be a horror-themed experience just in time for Halloween!

The Marietta edition was drenched in nostalgia for the late 1980s and early 1990s, but Underground Atlanta will bring it forward in time, referencing the best horror films of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Director Erin Stegeman says the experience is designed for “those that love comedy and campy fun with their scares.”

Tickets start at $39 and are available here. Anyone under 13 must attend with an adult. The events runs through Oct. 16.

