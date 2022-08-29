Upcoming games for Bulldogs, Yellow Jackets and more!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As football season kicks off and dominates the weekend, the sheer number of options can be daunting. It’s easy to lose track of who’s playing who, where and when. We’ve put the schedules for Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Georgia Southern in one convenient place to help you plan your Saturdays! Whether it’s heading to Sanford or making plans for an away game, we’re here to help.

All times are Eastern.

Georgia Bulldogs

Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m. - vs. Oregon (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Sept. 10, 4 p.m. - vs. Samford

Sept. 17, noon - @ South Carolina

Sept. 24, noon - vs. Kent State

Oct. 1 - @ Missouri

Oct. 8 - vs. Auburn

Oct. 15 - vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m. - vs. Florida (at TIAA Bank Field)

Nov. 5 - vs. Tennessee

Nov. 12 - @ Mississippi State

Nov. 19 @ Kentucky

Nov. 26 - vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Sept. 5, 8 p.m. - vs. Clemson (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Sept. 10, 7 p.m. - vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 17, 3:30 p.m. - vs. Ole Miss

Sept. 24 - @ UCF

Oct. 1 - @ Pittsburgh

Oct. 8 - vs. Duke

Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. - vs. Virginia

Oct. 29 - @ Florida State

Nov. 5 - @ Virginia Tech

Nov. 12 - vs. Miami (FL)

Nov. 19 - @ North Carolina

Nov. 26 - @ Georgia

Georgia State Panthers

Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. - @ South Carolina

Sept. 10, noon - vs. North Carolina

Sept. 17, 7 p.m. - vs. Charlotte

Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. - vs. Coastal Carolina

Oct. 1, noon - @ Army

Oct. 8 - vs. Georgia Southern

Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. - @ Appalachian State

Oct. 29 - vs. Old Dominion

Nov. 5 - @ Southern Mississippi

Nov. 12 - vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 19 - @ James Madison

Nov. 26 - @ Marshall

Georgia Southern Eagles

Sept. 3, 6 p.m. - vs. Morgan State

Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. - @ Nebraska

Sept. 17, 3:30 p.m. - @ UAB

Sept. 24, 6 p.m. - vs. Ball State

Oct. 1 - @ Coastal Carolina

Oct. 8 - @ Georgia State

Oct. 15, 4 p.m. - vs. James Madison

Oct. 22 - @ Old Dominion

Nov. 5, 4 p.m. - vs. South Alabama

Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. - @ Louisiana

Nov. 19, 6 p.m. - vs. Marshall

Nov. 26, 6 p.m. - vs. Appalachian State

