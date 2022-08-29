Upcoming games for Bulldogs, Yellow Jackets and more!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As football season kicks off and dominates the weekend, the sheer number of options can be daunting. It’s easy to lose track of who’s playing who, where and when. We’ve put the schedules for Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Georgia Southern in one convenient place to help you plan your Saturdays! Whether it’s heading to Sanford or making plans for an away game, we’re here to help.
All times are Eastern.
Georgia Bulldogs
Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m. - vs. Oregon (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Sept. 10, 4 p.m. - vs. Samford
Sept. 17, noon - @ South Carolina
Sept. 24, noon - vs. Kent State
Oct. 1 - @ Missouri
Oct. 8 - vs. Auburn
Oct. 15 - vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m. - vs. Florida (at TIAA Bank Field)
Nov. 5 - vs. Tennessee
Nov. 12 - @ Mississippi State
Nov. 19 @ Kentucky
Nov. 26 - vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Sept. 5, 8 p.m. - vs. Clemson (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Sept. 10, 7 p.m. - vs. Western Carolina
Sept. 17, 3:30 p.m. - vs. Ole Miss
Sept. 24 - @ UCF
Oct. 1 - @ Pittsburgh
Oct. 8 - vs. Duke
Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. - vs. Virginia
Oct. 29 - @ Florida State
Nov. 5 - @ Virginia Tech
Nov. 12 - vs. Miami (FL)
Nov. 19 - @ North Carolina
Nov. 26 - @ Georgia
Georgia State Panthers
Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. - @ South Carolina
Sept. 10, noon - vs. North Carolina
Sept. 17, 7 p.m. - vs. Charlotte
Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. - vs. Coastal Carolina
Oct. 1, noon - @ Army
Oct. 8 - vs. Georgia Southern
Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. - @ Appalachian State
Oct. 29 - vs. Old Dominion
Nov. 5 - @ Southern Mississippi
Nov. 12 - vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 19 - @ James Madison
Nov. 26 - @ Marshall
Georgia Southern Eagles
Sept. 3, 6 p.m. - vs. Morgan State
Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. - @ Nebraska
Sept. 17, 3:30 p.m. - @ UAB
Sept. 24, 6 p.m. - vs. Ball State
Oct. 1 - @ Coastal Carolina
Oct. 8 - @ Georgia State
Oct. 15, 4 p.m. - vs. James Madison
Oct. 22 - @ Old Dominion
Nov. 5, 4 p.m. - vs. South Alabama
Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. - @ Louisiana
Nov. 19, 6 p.m. - vs. Marshall
Nov. 26, 6 p.m. - vs. Appalachian State
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.