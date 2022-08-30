14th annual GRACE Awards announce finalists

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 14th annual GRACE Awards have announced their finalists and honorees. The Georgia Restaurant Association’s annual award show honors the best in Georgia restaurants.

The honorees include Georgia State University’s Dr. Debra Cannon, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Manager of the Year honoree Pepe Fundora of Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant and Cork & Glass. Restauranteur of the Year nominees include PITA Mediterranean Street Food in Johns Creek and Southern Proper Hospitality in Atlanta.

The GRACE Awards Gala will be held at the Georgia Aquarium Sept. 27.

