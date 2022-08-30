14th annual GRACE Awards announce finalists

.
.(KSLA)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 14th annual GRACE Awards have announced their finalists and honorees. The Georgia Restaurant Association’s annual award show honors the best in Georgia restaurants.

The honorees include Georgia State University’s Dr. Debra Cannon, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Manager of the Year honoree Pepe Fundora of Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant and Cork & Glass. Restauranteur of the Year nominees include PITA Mediterranean Street Food in Johns Creek and Southern Proper Hospitality in Atlanta.

The GRACE Awards Gala will be held at the Georgia Aquarium Sept. 27.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Tailgating treat ideas with Sistah Bell's
Aurora Theatre
Lawrenceville Arts Center announces September schedule
Spring Valley Funeral Home is working to restore Louisville’s Greenwood Cemetery.
Oakland Cemetery’s 44th annual Sunday in the Park Festival to be Sept. 25
Food Truck Generic
Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7