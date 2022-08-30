5 million jobs could be lost in the Fed’s war against inflation, analysis says
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - The battle against inflation could strike a major blow to the job market.
According to analysis from RSM on Monday, if the Federal Reserve revises its inflation target to 3%, the economy would still need to slow down, resulting in a loss of about 1.7 million jobs.
That would cause the national unemployment rate to rise from 3.5% to 4.6%, and that, researchers said, is the best-case scenario.
If the Fed focuses on getting inflation to drop back to 2%, up to 5.3 million jobs could vanish.
Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that not getting a tight grip on inflation could result in major financial problems in the future.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.