UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon.

The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.

