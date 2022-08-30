UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous

LENOX SQUARE MALL
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon.

The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as information is received.

