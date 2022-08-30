Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7.

Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.

There will also be face painting, an inflatable slide and giveaways.

The event is free and open to the public. It will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

