Court of Appeals reverses district court decision in Jamarion Robinson case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 11th Circut Court of Appeals has ruled that the police officers who shot and killed Jamarion Robinson are not qualified for immunity.

The Court of Appeals said in the 28-page ruling that the district court erred last year in granting immunity for Officers Doyle and Heinze and has reversed that order.

Jamarion Robinson was killed 6 years ago in Clayton County. He was shot 76 times during an encounter with a group of U.S. Marshals and police officers from several counties who were working on a task force.

The task force team tracked Robinson to his girlfriend’s house. They knocked on the door and when he failed to answer, the officers forced their way in.

Three officers entered the apartment and instructed Robinson to surrender.

Robinson pointed a gun at the officers and the officers fired dozens of rounds at Robinson.

The task force team then detonated a flashbang grenade near him. When he did not react, they placed him in handcuffs before calling for medical support.

Part of the incident was recorded by a bystander.

Robinson’s mother, Monteria Robinson, filed a lawsuit, alleging the officers violated her son’s Fourth Amendment rights by using excessive force in attempting to arrest her son. She believes her son was shot after he was incapacitated.

The district court granted summary judgment to Officers Heinze, Hutchens, and Doyle based on qualified immunity.

Robinson’s mother filed an appeal, arguing that summary judgment should not have been granted because of genuine disputes of material facts relevant to whether the three officers used excessive force.

The Court of Appeals agreed with the district court that the officers’ actions were appropriate before the flashbang. But it agreed with Mrs. Robinson that a bystander’s video created a genuine dispute of material fact as to whether Officers Doyle and Heinze used excessive force after the flashbang exploded.

Because of the Court of Appeal’s ruling, the lawsuit filed by Robinson’s mother could now go to trial.

Officer Hutchens and Heinze were charged with felony murder in October by a Fulton County grand jury. They are scheduled to go to trial in September. They have pled not guilty.

