Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur.

The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under the age of 16 years.” Strickland is currently being held at the Dekalb County Jail.

A first conviction for child molestation carries a sentence of 20 years in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Tailgating treat ideas with Sistah Bell's
DOGS RESCUED IN HEARD COUNTY
More than 200 dogs rescued in Heard County, woman arrested
DOGS RESCUED IN HEARD COUNTY
PHOTOS: More than 200 dogs rescued in Heard County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County