Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur.

The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under the age of 16 years.” Strickland is currently being held at the Dekalb County Jail.

A first conviction for child molestation carries a sentence of 20 years in Georgia.

