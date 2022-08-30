ELEVATE: OPEN SPACES taking over Atlanta this fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The ELEVATE Atlanta Public Art Festival will take over various spaces in Atlanta every weekend from Sept. 16. to Oct. 8. This year’s theme is “OPEN SPACES,” examining “how open spaces become public spaces.”

Each event will be in a different place in Atlanta. Some highlights include a collaborative mural painting at 186 Mitchell St SW Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. and a performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at the Woodruff Art Center Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

All festival events are free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.