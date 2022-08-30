Fatal crash closes on-ramp to I-75/I-85 from I-20 West

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash has the on-ramp to I-75/I-85 closed Tuesday morning for those traveling on I-20 westbound.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a single vehicle lost control and struck a tree. They say a male driver in his 20s or 30s died at the scene.

Police believe speed was involved coming from I-20 westbound to enter I-75/I-85.

Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays.

ON RAMP TO I-75/85 CLOSED for those traveling on I-20 WB after a fatal crash overnight. Expect delays as we head closer to rush hour and plan an alternate route. #ATLtraffic @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/2zldi0RHQR — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) August 30, 2022

CBS46 is working to provide updates. Check back for the latest.

