Fatal crash closes on-ramp to I-75/I-85 from I-20 West
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash has the on-ramp to I-75/I-85 closed Tuesday morning for those traveling on I-20 westbound.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, a single vehicle lost control and struck a tree. They say a male driver in his 20s or 30s died at the scene.
Police believe speed was involved coming from I-20 westbound to enter I-75/I-85.
Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays.
CBS46 is working to provide updates. Check back for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.