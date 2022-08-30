Fatal Loganville shooting on Saturday appears to have been self-defense

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old man was killed on Aug. 27 in Loganville and police believe it may have been a case of self-defense.

According to Gwinnett Police Bay Creek officers, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle.

Kendell Evans, 23, told police that he had just arrived at the location to attend a family event when Daniel Covington approached him and started an argument.

Evans says that he retreated and attempted to get away but Covington pursued him. Believing that Covington was armed and planned to shoot him, Evans fired first.

Covington was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Evidence at the scene corroborated Evans’ statements.

At this time, no charges have been filed. However, the investigation is still active.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

