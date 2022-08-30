FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start, scattered storms this evening in metro Atlanta
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’ll be a dry start to your day in metro Atlanta with pop-up storms this evening as you leave work.
Tuesday’s summary
High - 89°
Normal high - 88°
Chance of rain - 40%
What you need to know
Plan on a dry morning in metro Atlanta with changes this afternoon. A front will move through north Georgia this afternoon, producing pop-up showers and storms in metro Atlanta from 4-7 p.m.
We’ll see two completely dry days on Wednesday and Thursday.
Moisture will return to north Georgia Friday, which will lead to gradually increasing rain chances through the Labor Day Weekend with the best chance of rain Saturday night through Labor Day.
