FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start, scattered storms this evening in metro Atlanta

By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’ll be a dry start to your day in metro Atlanta with pop-up storms this evening as you leave work.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 89°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

Plan on a dry morning in metro Atlanta with changes this afternoon. A front will move through north Georgia this afternoon, producing pop-up showers and storms in metro Atlanta from 4-7 p.m.

Forecast map for 4 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 4 p.m. Tuesday(CBS46)
Forecast map for 7 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 7 p.m. Tuesday(CBS46)

We’ll see two completely dry days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Moisture will return to north Georgia Friday, which will lead to gradually increasing rain chances through the Labor Day Weekend with the best chance of rain Saturday night through Labor Day.

