GDOT to run more tests on bridge over I-285 after tractor trailer fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Each day, 400,000 cars and trucks travel along Interstate 285. When a big rig caught on fire under the Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge on Monday the interstate looked like a parking lot.

“It is one of the busiest, most congested sections of interstate probably in the southeast, if not in the country,” GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

GDOT engineers spent hours testing the bridge to make sure it was structurally sound.

“They have the checklist they go through when they look at something, but they also test the material. But they had to wait for that temperature to get down. And then they’re on top of the bridge, looking at the bridge deck, did the fire impact the concrete structure on top of the bridge, so they’re coring through that to see how the temperature affected that,” Dale said.

Test results showed that the bridge is safe for travel. That said, transportation officials want to do another round of tests to be absolutely certain nothing has been compromised.

“We want to make sure that that steel is still strong enough to do what it’s made to do. And if not, we can get in there and replace those at some point,” Dale said.

As a result, the two right lanes on 285 west will be closed Tuesday night to run some additional tests and will reopen for rush hour Wednesday morning.

“It’s important to understand certainly, if we were concerned about the structural stability of the bridge, we would not allow traffic under it or over it. So that is not a concern,” Dale said.

