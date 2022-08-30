Gwinnett County Public Schools makes changes to student discipline process

Suwanee, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s largest school district is overhauling how it disciplines students.

Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is restructuring tribunals, the court-like hearings for students facing suspension or expulsion. Data compiled by the district show in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.

Tribunal data (GCPS)

“We’re not proud of those results,” said Dr. Calvin Watts, superintendent for GCPS.

The data was presented to members of the school board during a meeting earlier this month. It showed those most impacted were Black students, boys, students with disabilities, and low-income students.

“When we know better, we should do better,” Watts said.

Watts sat down with CBS46 on Tuesday to discuss the new approach the district is taking to reduce the number of students who end up in tribunals. They include, among others, limiting tribunal referrals to certain behaviors. Advocates – not just attorneys – can now be in the room, which will no longer look like a courtroom. Tribunal decisions will also include a review of school-provided interventions prior to the disciplinary incident.

“We need to restore the relationships that have been damaged throughout this time and that’s part of the restorative disciplinary strategies we are implementing now,” Watts said. “Some people might say you’re being soft on discipline, and I would contend, we are actually taking a different approach.”

Claire Sherburne, a senior attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, said GCPS has a long history of relying on suspensions, expulsions, and arrests to discipline students.

“Parent groups, community groups have been bringing this information before the board, before administrators in Gwinnett for years and years – and this is the first time it’s being addressed,” she said.

Sherburne said she’s encouraged by the changes but believes the district needs to do more to prevent further disparities. She wants the district to provide more access to behavioral mental health services and shift funding from school policing to school counseling and other services.

“Gwinnett needs to create a culture where each student feels welcomed,” she added. “I think making a few procedural adjustments, while certainly a step in the right direction, isn’t going to be enough to remedy some of the harms the district’s disciplinary practices have caused.”

Dr. Watts said the district is committed to creating a culture of care. Leaders want to eliminate disproportionate disciplinary practices by 2027.

“In order to improve, you have to change – and that’s what we’re doing,” Watts said. “The end goal is and will always be to make sure that disproportionality no longer exists in terms of disciplinary infractions.”

