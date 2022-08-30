‘It just didn’t seem real,’ Lithonia woman recalls moment she was shot inside car in quiet neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta woman is recovering after being shot in the neck Saturday afternoon in broad daylight.

It happened on Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road in Dekalb County.

The female victim, who wants to remain anonymous for her own safety, tells CBS46 she had just left a friend’s house and got lost on her way home.

“This was my first time going to my friend’s house. So I didn’t know the area at all. I never travel over there,” the victim said.

She pulled over onto Dunbarton Drive to type an address into her GPS on her cell phone. That’s when she noticed a man walking towards her car.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” the victim said.

But when she looked back up again, she says the unknown attacker was pointing a gun in her face. She hit the gas pedal to try and escape.

“I believe that at the same time that I put my foot on the gas is when he shot me because I heard it, it just didn’t seem real,” the victim said.

After driving just feet down the road, the victim says she got out of her car and began screaming for help.

That’s when she realized blood was pouring from her neck and her arm had gone limp. Neighbors called 911.

“I am super grateful because I was out there by myself and I didn’t know where I was. And the ambulance took so long to get to the hospital that I really could’ve bleed out. I’m just really happy to still be here and I know that God got a purpose for me, because he didn’t take me,” the victim said.

Dekalb County Police are investigating the shooting, but have not confirmed if they’ve identified a suspect.

The victim tells CBS46 she thinks this was a random act of violence, and doesn’t understand why she was the target.

“I just don’t understand the concept of doing something to a harmless female. You don’t know me. I’m by myself,” the victim said. “I just want (the police) to catch the person because I didn’t deserve this. And who knows what else the person has already done, or is about to do.”

If you know anything about this shooting, call Dekalb County Police at 678-406-7929.

