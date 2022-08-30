Lawrenceville Arts Center announces September schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Lawrenceville Arts Center has announced its September event schedule. The events run the gamut from comedy nights to special engagements and a 0.5 K race.

The events slate is headlined by appearances from comedians Dan Mengini, Improv Athens and Henry Cho as well new dates for the ever-popular production of Mary Poppins.

This month will bring The Trail to Oregon!, a stage adaptation of Oregon Trail, to the Peach State Federal Credit Union Studio Sept. 2 and 3 and Fair God Doctor to the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage Sept. 17, among other events.

There will also be a 0.5 K race Sept. 24 at 10:15 a.m. This quick race down the block will lead racers to Slow Pour Brewing Company, where brews, bites and a commemorative t-shirt will be waiting.

