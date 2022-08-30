Major crash on I-20 east near Turner Hill Road

I-20 TURNER ROAD CRASH
I-20 TURNER ROAD CRASH(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound near State Route 124/Turner Hill Road.

All lanes are blocked at this time and emergency responders are on the scene. At this time, it is unknown when the lanes will be cleared.

DeKalb County Police Department has confirmed multiple vehicles are involved and multiple injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

