Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.

He was arrested late Aug. 25 and is being held at the Cobb County Jail on $5,000 bond.

James is accused of disorderly conduct, peeping tom and sexual battery.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.