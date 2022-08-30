Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack

Carlisle James
Carlisle James(CBS46)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.

He was arrested late Aug. 25 and is being held at the Cobb County Jail on $5,000 bond.

James is accused of disorderly conduct, peeping tom and sexual battery.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Tailgating treat ideas with Sistah Bell's
GDOT to run more tests on bridge over I-285 after tractor trailer fire
On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from...
Court of Appeals reverses district court decision in Jamarion Robinson case
GDOT to test I-285 bridge after fire