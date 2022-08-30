Man arrested for shooting his brother in Riverdale

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for killing his brother in Riverdale, according to police.

Clayton County Police officers responded to a residence on Flint River Road in Riverside shortly after 3:30 a.m. Aug. 28.

Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Demond Snider, who was shot to death.

Officers learned that Demond and his brother, 22-year-old Demontavious Snider, had been arguing before the shooting.

After the shooting, Demontavious ran away. He was later taken into custody and charged with Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of Crime.

